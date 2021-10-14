Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Berlin's Sijjin

Death thrashers Sijjin have been cranking out their evil jams for just a couple of years, having released their impressive “Angel of the Eastern Gate” in 2019, around the time of their inception. Their music is timeless yet contemporary in appeal, savage and easily digestible with a no-frills, to-the-point approach. Sepulchral Voice Records was wise to link up with the promising band, and they’re poised to release the act’s debut album, “Sumerian Promises,” on November 21. The band and album clearly deserve the attention of acolytes devoted to evil death thrash metal.

The release is filled with choice cuts. “Those Who Wait To Enter” rumbles forth with ominous rage and malevolence, fit for some kind of vile ritual or for a rowdy mosh pit just the same. Here and elsewhere there’s a sense that Morbid Angel was a clear point of influence. But it’s exactly that: Emulation rather than mindless duplication. Elsewhere, “White Mantras Bleed From Black Magic” explodes with an infectious and authentic death march that can clearly find itself on the gym playlists of many a metalhead, should they come across this fine slab of unholy metal. Apparently Sijjin is an Arabic word referring to a place, “either a prison, vehement torment or straitened circumstances, at the bottom of hell in Islam.” The music is most certainly dark, and it’s equally just as aggressive and true to the spirit of metal.