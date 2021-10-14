Omnium Gatherum Shares New Music Video "Fortitude"
With "Fortitude" Finnish melodic death metal masters Omnium Gatherum present their brand-new single taken off the upcoming album "Origin," which will be released on November 5th, 2021 via Century Media Records.
From today on this track will be available on all digital platforms alongside the previously released singles "Paragon" and "Reckoning."
The video was directed, filmed and edited by Jari Heino. Aerial footage by Jani Vihavainen. You can check it out below.
About the place, where the band got together to shoot the video, they state:
"’Fortitude’ was filmed at Munapirtti, an island in the Southeast Finland, near Kotka. This cabin is the sacred sanctuary, our secret lair in the woods, where we have rehearsed many many bandcamps before entering the studios to record new albums since ‘New World Shadows’. Isolated from the world."
