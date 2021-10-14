Whitechapel Releases New Music Video "Orphan"

On October 29th, Whitechapel will release their new album, "Kin," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the record, a video for the new single, "Orphan" (directed by David Brodsky,) can be viewed below.

Front-man Phil Bozeman comments: "'Orphan' represents the battle of accepting what reality has given me within the story of 'Kin', and the battle between me and my alternate reality's realm."

