The Agonist Posts New Music Video "Feast On The Living" Online

Canadian extreme melodic death metal juggernaut The Agonist takes another bold step in their musical and lyrical progression with their blazing new EP, "Days Before The World Wept," out this Friday, October 15, 2021 via Napalm Records! Inspired by real life experiences, "Days Before The World Wept" explores a grim, conceptual tale of greed, gluttony, confusion, pain, redemption and hope enveloped in a new level of aggression and cohesive, technical prowess.

Following up to their dynamic latest single, "Remnants In Time" and its haunting music video, The Agonist is thrilled to reveal the EP's second single, "Feast On The Living" and another killer video! The certified burner stands tall with rollercoaster clean and gritty vocals, rapid fire drums and needle-sharp guitar leads and solos, cementing the track as one of the most technically meticulous of the band’s career and a forewarning of the band’s more extreme leanings.

Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis says about the track and video:

"Everything that could possibly go wrong with this video shoot, well... did, haha. We had a very difficult time finding the right location, so our vision kept changing. Days before the shoot was scheduled to take place we managed to secure the perfect spot and experimenting with all sorts of cool lighting is what took it to the next level!

"Musically, 'Feast On The Living' is a much more straightforward metal track. You're 4 songs into the EP, at this point you know exactly what you're going to be served and you're loving it."