Betraying The Martyrs Unveils New Vocalist Rui Martins; Posts New Single "Black Hole" Online

Betraying the Martyrs have announced their brand new frontman Rui Martins and release new single / video "Black Hole," out now via new label Out Of Line Music. You can check out the video below. "Black Hole" is the first piece of new music the band offer after their critically acclaimed 2019 album, "Rapture," showcasing their new lineup and welcoming Rui Martins as their new frontman.

This brand new song depicts how a toxic relationship can imprison and deceive someone, eventually going through all the phases that one usually has to go through, to realise what is wrong and finally be set free. It doesn't matter how hard one tries if the other person is unwilling to improve themselves and their mutual relationship. To suffer is to learn, but to also kill a part of us. The protagonist is reborn at the end, but he paid a high price, and the scars are visible.



About the band's philosophy and how Rui contributes to the musical work of Betraying The Martyrs, the band make clear: "We DEFINITELY upgraded to BTM 2.0! Most of us are perfectionists about our own art, so we're super stoked and excited to have people's opinion and reactions about this new track. We're well aware that changing the frontman can be a little tricky sometimes (even if bands like Northlane, Chelsea Grin, and Lorna Shore showed us that it could be very successful,) but we're very confident Rui's the perfect fit, and we hope people will welcome our new recruit with open arms and show him the support he deserves. Rui's abilities will definitely take things to a whole new level, as he has a great approach for both the heavy side and the more melodic part of our songwriting.

"Rui knows perfectly what BTM was and also is now in 2021. He has a great vision of what BTM fans expect and also where we want to go. Rui is bringing a lot of great ideas for his vocals, lyric-wise, melody-wise...and his vocal range is incredible: he can go from super heavy guttural screams to high pitched beautiful clean vocals; it's a real pleasure to be able to work with someone so talented, and we're definitely planning on using his range to its maximum potential to serve BTM's upcoming music."

On the new signing to Out Of Line Music, the band comment: "It was such a welcomed change for us. OOL is a German label, and Germany has always been our second home country as we've toured so much over there. We connected instantly with André; he is a day-one fan of our band, and he instantly understood what we wanted and needed to do to push our band further. We really feel loved and supported, and it is such a good feeling to be working with a new dedicated team."

Betraying The Martyrs have plenty more ammunition in the barrel and are ready to ignite the BTM machine again in 2022, stay tuned for more incoming news.