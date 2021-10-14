Exclusive
Ember Sun Premiere Atmospheric Funeral Doom Track On Metalunderground.com
Ember Sun is the new solo project born in 2021 of Lorthar (founder/ex-member of black metal band Order Of The Ebon Hand) from Greece, playing atmospheric funeral doom death with influences of gothic scene. Lorthar has been and still is a member of several bands in the metal music scene and also on ambient style bands. Ember Sun is a mix of all the music styles haunting Lorthar's temperament.
Lorthar of Ember Sun comments: "My essence fades in time; a very emotional song. What is left of us? Only memories. Existence is here for as long as we have memories. Memories are strictly related to time, since time tends to make people forget; and when we forget our memories, the essence of our beloved persons fades away. So our essence is something related to time. Thus, slowly, as the years pass, our essence fades away. It’s not a pessimistic view of reality, the opposite I would say. Make things that people will remember you by forever - Immortality."
The band is releasing their new album, titled On Earth and Heaven, on October 22 via code666, the cult sub label of Aural Music.
On Earth And Heaven is a hymn of solitude and sorrow. It expresses the fear of reaching our end; the despair of not seeing again all those we loved or hated; the incomprehensibility of being devoid consciousness; the sorrow of never seeing the dawn again.
Connect with Ember Sun via their socials:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Necromantia Streaming Final Album
- Next Article:
Betraying The Martyrs Unveils New Vocalist
0 Comments on "Ember Sun Premiere Track On Metalunderground"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.