Ember Sun Premiere Atmospheric Funeral Doom Track On Metalunderground.com

Ember Sun is the new solo project born in 2021 of Lorthar (founder/ex-member of black metal band Order Of The Ebon Hand) from Greece, playing atmospheric funeral doom death with influences of gothic scene. Lorthar has been and still is a member of several bands in the metal music scene and also on ambient style bands. Ember Sun is a mix of all the music styles haunting Lorthar's temperament.

Lorthar of Ember Sun comments: "My essence fades in time; a very emotional song. What is left of us? Only memories. Existence is here for as long as we have memories. Memories are strictly related to time, since time tends to make people forget; and when we forget our memories, the essence of our beloved persons fades away. So our essence is something related to time. Thus, slowly, as the years pass, our essence fades away. It’s not a pessimistic view of reality, the opposite I would say. Make things that people will remember you by forever - Immortality."

The band is releasing their new album, titled On Earth and Heaven, on October 22 via code666, the cult sub label of Aural Music.

On Earth And Heaven is a hymn of solitude and sorrow. It expresses the fear of reaching our end; the despair of not seeing again all those we loved or hated; the incomprehensibility of being devoid consciousness; the sorrow of never seeing the dawn again.

<a href="https://embersun.bandcamp.com/album/on-earth-and-heaven-2">on Earth and Heaven by Ember Sun</a>

