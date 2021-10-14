Necromantia Streaming Final Album "To The Depths We Descend"
Tomorrow (October 15th,) Greek black metal legends Necromantia will release their fifth and final full length studio album, "To The Depths We Descend." To celebrate this momentous occasion, The Circle Music has posted the entire album online for streaming. You can listen to the album below, where a recent interview with frontman The Magus conducted by Metal Underground can also be seen.
This will be Necromantia's first album not to feature co-founder Baron Blood, whose passing is the reason for the band ending. The Magus will carry on with his other projects, most notably Yoth Iria, who released their debut album, "As The Flame Withers" earlier this year.
