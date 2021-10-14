Obscura Postpones European Tour; New Dates Announced
Virtuosic extreme metallers Obscura have their sixth album "A Valediction" on the way, set to be released on November 19th through Nuclear Blast Records and the German combo around mastermind and founder Steffen Kummerer is more eager than ever to finally hit the stages again.
But unfortunately, these times are still challenging, and the tour had to be postponed to 2022. Together with Andorra's prog masters Persefone and Germany's progressive melodic death metallers Disillusion, Obscura will now hit the stages in September and October 2022 with an extensive run including 22 dates.
Steffen comments: "Unfortunately, we have to announce to postpone our European tour to September next year. Thanks to everyone involed the shows got moved, not cancelled. We are eagerly looking forward to celebrate our brand new album "A Valediction" on stages across Europe and see you soon."
Here are the new dates:
07.09.2022 COLOGNE (DE) - GEBÄUDE9
08.09.2022 HAMBURG (DE) - KNUST
09.09.2022 BERLIN (DE) - HOLE 44
10.09.2022 PRAGUE (CZ) - FUTURUM
11.09.2022 WARSAW (PL) - HYDROZAGADKA (new show!!!)
13.09.2022 VIENNA (AT) - VIPER ROOM
14.09.2022 ZÜRICH (CH) - KOMPLEX KLUB
15.09.2022 MILAN (IT) - LEGEND CLUB
16.09.2022 LYON (FR) - CCO
17.09.2022 BARCELONA (ES) - LA NAU
18.09.2022 MADRID (ES) - CARACOL
19.09.2022 TOULOUSE (FR) - LE REX
20.09.2022 PARIS (FR) - PETIT BAIN
22.09.2022 BRISTOL (UK) - EXCHANGE
23.09.2022 DUBLIN (IR) - VOODOO LOUNGE
24.09.2022 GLASGOW (UK) - AUDIO
25.09.2022 LEEDS (UK) - BRUDENELL
26.09.2022 LONDON (UK) - THE UNDERWORLD
28.09.2022 NIJMEGEN (NL) - DOORNROOSJE
29.09.2022 FRANKFURT (NL) - DAS BETT
30.09.2022 MANNHEIM (DE) - MSC COMPLEX (new added show!)
01.10.2022 MÜNCHEN (DE) - BACKSTAGE HALLE
All tickets for re-scheduled shows will remain valid
