Crypt Rot Premiere New Music Video For "Sons Of Sam" From New Self-Titled EP
Wales, United Kingdom-based slamming brutal death metal band Crypt Rot premiere a new music video for “Sons Of Sam”, taken from their new self-titled EP, out in stores now via Frozen Screams Imprint/FHED Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Crypt Rot Premiere New Music Video 'Sons Of Sam'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.