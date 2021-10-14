Agnes Vein Premiere New Song & Music Video "Deathcall"
Blackened doom metal trio Agnes Vein premiere a new song and music video titled "Deathcall", taken from their upcoming new album of the same name. The record is due out December 17 via Venerate Industries.
Check out now "Deathcall" below.
