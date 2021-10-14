AngelMaker Premiere New Single & Music Video “Vengeance” From New EP “Twilight”
A new official music video for AngelMaker‘s new advance track “Vengeance” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The single appears on the band'sr recently released two-track EP “Twilight“.
Tells frontman Mike Greenwood:
“Going back the the roots of deathcore we present ‘Vengeance‘. We wrote this song as an homage to the bands and songs that got us into deathcore nearly 15 years ago. It’s got all the Old-school vibes; riffs, melody, and brutal breakdowns.”
