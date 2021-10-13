Deep Purple Shares New Music Video "7 And 7 Is"; Releases "Making Of" Documentary Trailer

Band Photo: Deep Purple (?)

With strong tailwind from last year’s chart leading album "Whoosh!," Deep Purple surprises with new album "Turning To Crime," produced by Bob Ezrin.

"Turning To Crime" arrives only 15 months after "Whoosh!" - Deep Purple’s 21st studio album, which received acclaim by critics who praised the creative strength of a band that continues evolving with every release, and prestigious chart achievements (3rd consecutive #1 in Germany, #4 in the UK, and topped the US Independent Album and Hard Music Albums charts).

This new release is Deep Purple’s first album of tracks that weren’t written by the band; a collection of songs previously recorded by other artists. The first single, "7 And 7 Is," is available for streaming below, along with a trailer for the "making of" documentary, "Locked Up."

"Turning To Crime" continues the creative trajectory set in motion with Deep Purple’s “time trilogy”, consisting of "NOW What?!" (2013), "inFinite" (2017), and "Whoosh!." Each produced by Bob Ezrin, these albums sold over 1 million copies, topped the charts 11 times, and garnered more than 40 Top 10 positions worldwide.

Tracklisting:

1. 7 And 7 Is

2. Rockin’ Pneumonia And The Boogie Woogie Flu

3. Oh Well

4. Jenny Take A Ride!

5. Watching The River Flow

6. Let The Good Times Roll

7. Dixie Chicken

8. Shapes Of Things

9. The Battle Of New Orleans

10. Lucifer

11. White Room

12. Caught In The Act [Medley: Going Down / Green Onions / Hot ‘Lanta / Dazed and Confused / Gimme Some Lovin’]