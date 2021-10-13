Avatar Postpones Remaining U.S. Tour Dates After Singer Johannes Eckerström Tests Positive For COVID-19
Band Photo: Avatar (?)
Swedish heavy metal veterans Avatar has announced that they have been forced to postpone the remainder of their across the United States, after singer Johannes Eckerström tested positive for COVID-19. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"We are very sorry to announce that the remaining dates of the Going Hunting tour are postponed. Johannes has tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated, feels fine under the circumstances, and expects a full recovery shortly. Sadly, this will not be in time to make the remaining shows happen. We are already working on solutions to make the dates at a later time. We are looking into routing around our dates in January at Shiprocked, so please stay tuned for that!
"We made a point to not see friends, fans, or anyone outside our bubble on this run in order to minimize the risks. We thank everyone who helped make this tour as safe as possible. It's amazing that we made it this far and that was a team effort.
"This is just a bump in the road and we WILL see you all very, very soon! Be good to yourselves. Take care of each other."
