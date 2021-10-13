Flotsam And Jetsam Pulls Out Of Accept Tour Due To "Many Factors"

Band Photo: Accept (?)

Arizona thrash metal legends Flotsam And Jetsam has announced that they have been forced to pull out of their scheduled tour supporting German heavy metal icons Accept. A statement from the band reads as follows:

"Due to circumstances beyond out control, we unfortunately find it necessary to withdraw from the Accept "Too Mean To Die" tour. Many factors have weighed into this decision. We wish our friends in Accept and Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons much success on the upcoming tour, and we hope to see all our fans in Europe as soon as possible."

The tour dates for the Accept/Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons tour are as follows:

January 15th - Oberhausen (Turbinenhalle), Germany

January 16h - Brussels (La Madeleine), Belgium

January 18th - Frankfurt (Batschkapp), Germany

January 19th - Paris (Bataclan), France

January 21st - Pamplona (Burlada), Spain

January 22nd - Madrid (La Riviera), Spain

January 23rd - Barcelona (Razzmatazz 1), Spain

January 25th - Ramonville (Bikini), France

January 26th - Villeurbanne (Transbordeur), France

January 28th - Zurich (Komplex), Switzerland

January 29th - Telfs (Rathaussaal), Austria

January 30th - Budapest (Barba Negra), Hungary

February 1st - Zlin (Hala Euronics), Czechia

February 2nd - Warsaw (Progresia), Poland

February 4th - Tallinn (Helitehas), Estonia

February 5th - Helsinki (House Of Culture), Finland

February 6th - Tampere (Pakkahuone), Finland

February 8th - Stockholm (Fryshuset), Sweden

February 9th - Oslo (Rockefeller), Norway

February 11th - Gothenburg (Tradgarn), Sweden

February 12th - Copenhagen (Vega), Denmark

February 13th - Bremen (Aladin), Germany

February 15th - Berlin (Huxley's), Germany

February 17th - Ulm (Ratiopharm Arena), Germany

February 18th - München (Tonhalle), Germany

February 19th - Filderstadt (Filharmonie), Germany

February 20th - Geiselwind (Eventzentrum), Germany

February 22nd - Leipzig (Haus Auensee), Germany

February 23rd - Saarbrücken (Garage), Germany

February 25th - Moscow (Glavclub), Russia

February 26th - St. Petersburg (Cosmonaut), Russia

February 28th - Kiev (Stereoplaza), Ukraine