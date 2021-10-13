Flotsam And Jetsam Pulls Out Of Accept Tour Due To "Many Factors"
Band Photo: Accept (?)
Arizona thrash metal legends Flotsam And Jetsam has announced that they have been forced to pull out of their scheduled tour supporting German heavy metal icons Accept. A statement from the band reads as follows:
"Due to circumstances beyond out control, we unfortunately find it necessary to withdraw from the Accept "Too Mean To Die" tour. Many factors have weighed into this decision. We wish our friends in Accept and Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons much success on the upcoming tour, and we hope to see all our fans in Europe as soon as possible."
The tour dates for the Accept/Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons tour are as follows:
January 15th - Oberhausen (Turbinenhalle), Germany
January 16h - Brussels (La Madeleine), Belgium
January 18th - Frankfurt (Batschkapp), Germany
January 19th - Paris (Bataclan), France
January 21st - Pamplona (Burlada), Spain
January 22nd - Madrid (La Riviera), Spain
January 23rd - Barcelona (Razzmatazz 1), Spain
January 25th - Ramonville (Bikini), France
January 26th - Villeurbanne (Transbordeur), France
January 28th - Zurich (Komplex), Switzerland
January 29th - Telfs (Rathaussaal), Austria
January 30th - Budapest (Barba Negra), Hungary
February 1st - Zlin (Hala Euronics), Czechia
February 2nd - Warsaw (Progresia), Poland
February 4th - Tallinn (Helitehas), Estonia
February 5th - Helsinki (House Of Culture), Finland
February 6th - Tampere (Pakkahuone), Finland
February 8th - Stockholm (Fryshuset), Sweden
February 9th - Oslo (Rockefeller), Norway
February 11th - Gothenburg (Tradgarn), Sweden
February 12th - Copenhagen (Vega), Denmark
February 13th - Bremen (Aladin), Germany
February 15th - Berlin (Huxley's), Germany
February 17th - Ulm (Ratiopharm Arena), Germany
February 18th - München (Tonhalle), Germany
February 19th - Filderstadt (Filharmonie), Germany
February 20th - Geiselwind (Eventzentrum), Germany
February 22nd - Leipzig (Haus Auensee), Germany
February 23rd - Saarbrücken (Garage), Germany
February 25th - Moscow (Glavclub), Russia
February 26th - St. Petersburg (Cosmonaut), Russia
February 28th - Kiev (Stereoplaza), Ukraine
