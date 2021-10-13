Cannibal Corpse Announces U.S. Tour Dates With Whitechapel, Revocation And Shadow Of Intent

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Long-running death metal icons, Cannibal Corpse, will return to stages this winter on a US headlining tour with support from labelmates Whitechapel and Revocation. A celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Metal Blade Records, the trek begins February 19 in Atlanta, Georgia and makes its way through over two dozen cities, closing on March 26 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Additional support will be provided by Shadow Of Intent. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 15 at 10 AM, local time.

Cannibal Corpse bassist Alex Webster states: "We’re very excited to announce our first tour for Violence Unimagined as part of this amazing lineup with Whitechapel and Revocation. We can’t wait to get back on the road and be on stage again. See you all soon!"

Comments Whitechapel’s Alex Wade: "We are excited to get back on the road after two years of no shows and what better band to do it with than death metal legends Cannibal Corpse. We thank them for bringing us along and can’t wait to see you all out there playing songs off our new album 'Kin.'"

Revocation’s Dave Davidson adds: "It's been almost two years since our last show; needless to say we're beyond excited to hit the road with Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel, and Shadow Of Intent this winter. This tour will be an absolute banger; get your tickets now so you’re not left out in the cold wishing you were circle pitting with all of your friends."

February 18 - Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

February 19 - The Ramkat - Winston-Salem, NC

February 20 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

February 21 - Reverb - Reading, PA

February 22 - The Roxian - Pittsburgh, PA

February 24 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

February 25 - The Palladium - Worcester, MA

February 26 - Anthology - Rochester, NY

February 28 - The Majestic - Detroit, MI

March 1 - The Vic - Chicago, IL

March 2 - Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

March 4 - The Gothic - Denver, CO

March 5 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

March 7 - Showbox - Seattle, WA

March 8 - Hawthorne - Portland, OR

March 10 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

March 11 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

March 12 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

March 13 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

March 14 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

March 15 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

March 17 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

March 18 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

March 19 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

March 21 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO

March 22 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

March 23 - Iron City - Birmingham, AL

March 25 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL

March 26 - Revolution - Ft. Lauderdale, FL