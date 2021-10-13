Infected Rain Reveals New Album "Ecdysis" Details; Shares "Postmortem Part 1" Music Video

Moldovan progressive modern metal unit, Infected Rain, have become one of the most exciting new acts in the heavy music world, with charismatic, multi-talented frontwoman Lena Scissorhands emerging as one of the fastest-rising leading ladies of the genre. Now, the band arises from the dark depths once again - freshly off their very first tour of the USA with Butcher Babies and Stitched Up Heart - to reveal the next chapter of their metamorphosis. The band will release their otherworldly fifth album, "Ecdysis," on January 7 via Napalm Records.

Infected Rain redefine themselves with the follow up to 2019’s "Endorphin." "Ecdysis" electrifies with resonating riffs, cosmic electronics, Lena’s treasure trove of vocal abilities and intense lyrical themes ranging from depression and abandonment to embracing reality - showcasing the band’s advancement while blending extreme, progressive groove with dark, haunting melody.

Today, fans can get a first taste of "Ecdysis" by witnessing the brand new single, "Postmortem Pt. 1," and its cerebral music video. The potent track dispenses the band’s patented formula instantly, with eerie synth-laden soundscapes seamlessly cascading into countless layers of cosmic atmosphere backed by thick, grooving riffs, barreling drums and skyscraper growls.

Frontwoman Lena Scissorhands says about "Postmortem Pt. 1": "'Postmortem' is about the constant search. The never happy, never content… Blind to the real treasures of life, we constantly want more and more…"

Watch the official music video for "Postmortem Pt. 1" below.

Produced once again by Valentin Voluta, "Ecdysis" successfully demonstrates ultramodern brutality without sacrificing emotion and melody – showcasing a new layer of Infected Rain that longtime followers and new fans alike will embrace.

Lena Scissorhands adds about "Ecdysis:" "While the whole world was in a deep depression, 'Ecdysis' was slowly but surely maturing. The time in isolation away from all our plans and goals, away from loved ones and the stage, brought out something so new and different in us. A new chapter starts with this album, a chapter of raw emotions and complete commitment."

Tracks like "Fighter" bring out the ruthlessness of the band in full force with hardcore levels of aggression, inciting a tornado of rhythms and provoking lyricism beckoning the listener to stay focused in the here-and-now and fight! Featuring tough-as-nails Butcher Babies vocalist Heidi Shepherd, sonically slaughtering single "The Realm Of Chaos" pummels and bends as it decimates with a mosh-attack unlike any other on "Ecdysis." Noteworthy standouts like "Longing" and "These Walls" ransack with instant angst while showcasing some of the most varying guitar work on "Ecdysis" – fluxing between churning grooves, towering leads, technical effects and ominous chords – while selections such as "Everlasting Lethargy," "November" and "Never The Same" boast some of Lena Scissorhands’ most eclectic vocal performances amid ripping pit-worthy metalcore and dazzling electronic passages. Examples of stunning, dynamic songwriting manifest with honest offerings like the impressive "Goodbye," haunting "Showers" and threatening album closer "Postmortem Pt. 2" (shortly advanced by sneaking electro-interlude "Nine, Ten"). The finisher encapsulates the album’s ethereal, immense quality while connecting back to its start like a sonic ouroboros.

"Ecdysis" will be available in the following formats:

- CD Digipak

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- 1 LP Gatefold Marbled White/Blue (limited to 100 – Napalm Worldwide Mailorder only)

- 1 LP Gatefold Marbled White/Blue w/ Slipmat (limited to 100 – Napalm RoW Mailorder only)

- CD Digipak + Shirt (Napalm RoW Mailorder only)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

1. Postmortem Pt. 1

2. Fighter

3. Longing

4. Goodbye

5. The Realm Of Chaos feat. Heidi Shepherd (Butcher Babies)

6. Everlasting Lethargy

7. These Walls

8. Showers

9. November

10. Never The Same

11. Nine, Ten

12. Postmortem Pt. 2