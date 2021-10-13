Nervosa Releases Behind The Scenes Video For "Guided By Evil" Music Video
Brazil founded thrash metal outfit Nervosa has posted a new video online, giving fans a behind the scenes look at their music video, "Guided By Evil." You can check it out below. The clip is to celebrate the one year anniversary of the video's release, and the first taste fans received of the new lineup, who released the album, "Perpetual Chaos" in January of this year.
Nervosa will be touring across Europe in February, as part of a co-headlining tour with Warbringer. The tour dates are as follows:
17.02.22 DE - Hamburg / Logo
18.02.22 DK - Aalborg / 1000Fryd
19.02.22 DK - Copenhagen / Pumpehuset
20.02.22 SE - Gothenburg / Valand
21.02.22 SE - Stockholm / Hus 7
22.02.22 NO - Oslo / Youngs
24.02.22 FI - Tampere / Yo-talo
25.02.22 FI - Helsinki / On the Rocks
27.02.22 DE - Hannover / Béi Chéz Heinz
28.02.22 BE - Diest / Hell
01.03.22 NL - Rotterdam / Baroeg
02.03.22 NL - Arnhem / Willemeen
03.03.22 DE - Essen / Turock
04.03.22 DE - Cologne / Helios 37
05.03.22 DE - Osnabrück / Bastard Club
06.03.22 DE - Übach-Palenberg / Rockfabrik *
08.03.22 FR - Savigny Le Temple / l’Empreinte *
09.03.22 FR - Nantes / Le Ferrailleur *
10.03.22 ES - Bilbao / Stage Live *
11.03.22 PT - Porto / Hard Club *
12.03.22 PT - Lisbon / RCA Club *
13.03.22 ES - Madrid / Copérnico *
15.03.22 ES - Murcia / Garaje Beat Club *
16.03.22 ES - Barcelona / Bóveda *
17.03.22 FR - Toulouse / l’Usine à Musique *
18.03.22 FR - Lyon / Rock n Eat *
19.03.22 CH - Wetzikon / Hall Of Fame *
20.03.22 IT - Milan / Legend Club *
22.03.22 AT - Salzburg / Rockhouse *
23.03.22 AT - Vienna / Viper Room *
24.03.22 SK - Kosice / Collosseum *
26.03.22 CZ - Zlin / Masters of Rock Cafe *
27.03.22 CZ - Prague / Nova Chmelnice *
28.03.22 HU - Budapest / Dürer Kert *
29.03.22 PL - Warsaw / Hydrozagadka *
31.03.22 DE - Erfurt / From Hell *
01.04.22 DE - Berlin / Lido *
02.04.22 DE - Annaberg-Buchholz / Alte Brauerei *
03.04.22 DE - Leipzig / Hellraiser *
04.04.22 DE - Dresden / Reithalle Strasse E
05.04.22 DE - Munich / Backstage Halle
06.04.22 FR - Colmar / Le Grillen
07.04.22 DE - Frankfurt / Nachtleben
08.04.22 DE - Bruchsal / Fabrik
09.04.22 DE - Trier / Mergener Hof
10.04.22 BE - Roeselare / De Verlichte Geest
12.04.22 UK - London / Underworld
13.04.22 UK - Bilston / The Robin
15.04.22 UK - Glasgow / Classic Grand
18.04.22 UK - Manchester / Rebellion
* with special guest Warfect
