Nervosa Releases Behind The Scenes Video For "Guided By Evil" Music Video

Band Photo: Nervosa (?)

Brazil founded thrash metal outfit Nervosa has posted a new video online, giving fans a behind the scenes look at their music video, "Guided By Evil." You can check it out below. The clip is to celebrate the one year anniversary of the video's release, and the first taste fans received of the new lineup, who released the album, "Perpetual Chaos" in January of this year.

Nervosa will be touring across Europe in February, as part of a co-headlining tour with Warbringer. The tour dates are as follows:

17.02.22 DE - Hamburg / Logo

18.02.22 DK - Aalborg / 1000Fryd

19.02.22 DK - Copenhagen / Pumpehuset

20.02.22 SE - Gothenburg / Valand

21.02.22 SE - Stockholm / Hus 7

22.02.22 NO - Oslo / Youngs

24.02.22 FI - Tampere / Yo-talo

25.02.22 FI - Helsinki / On the Rocks

27.02.22 DE - Hannover / Béi Chéz Heinz

28.02.22 BE - Diest / Hell

01.03.22 NL - Rotterdam / Baroeg

02.03.22 NL - Arnhem / Willemeen

03.03.22 DE - Essen / Turock

04.03.22 DE - Cologne / Helios 37

05.03.22 DE - Osnabrück / Bastard Club

06.03.22 DE - Übach-Palenberg / Rockfabrik *

08.03.22 FR - Savigny Le Temple / l’Empreinte *

09.03.22 FR - Nantes / Le Ferrailleur *

10.03.22 ES - Bilbao / Stage Live *

11.03.22 PT - Porto / Hard Club *

12.03.22 PT - Lisbon / RCA Club *

13.03.22 ES - Madrid / Copérnico *

15.03.22 ES - Murcia / Garaje Beat Club *

16.03.22 ES - Barcelona / Bóveda *

17.03.22 FR - Toulouse / l’Usine à Musique *

18.03.22 FR - Lyon / Rock n Eat *

19.03.22 CH - Wetzikon / Hall Of Fame *

20.03.22 IT - Milan / Legend Club *

22.03.22 AT - Salzburg / Rockhouse *

23.03.22 AT - Vienna / Viper Room *

24.03.22 SK - Kosice / Collosseum *

26.03.22 CZ - Zlin / Masters of Rock Cafe *

27.03.22 CZ - Prague / Nova Chmelnice *

28.03.22 HU - Budapest / Dürer Kert *

29.03.22 PL - Warsaw / Hydrozagadka *

31.03.22 DE - Erfurt / From Hell *

01.04.22 DE - Berlin / Lido *

02.04.22 DE - Annaberg-Buchholz / Alte Brauerei *

03.04.22 DE - Leipzig / Hellraiser *

04.04.22 DE - Dresden / Reithalle Strasse E

05.04.22 DE - Munich / Backstage Halle

06.04.22 FR - Colmar / Le Grillen

07.04.22 DE - Frankfurt / Nachtleben

08.04.22 DE - Bruchsal / Fabrik

09.04.22 DE - Trier / Mergener Hof

10.04.22 BE - Roeselare / De Verlichte Geest

12.04.22 UK - London / Underworld

13.04.22 UK - Bilston / The Robin

15.04.22 UK - Glasgow / Classic Grand

18.04.22 UK - Manchester / Rebellion

* with special guest Warfect