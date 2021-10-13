Godless Premiere New Song "Orbits of Decay" From Upcoming Debut Album "States of Chaos"
Indian thrashing death metal quartet Godless premiere a new song entitled “Orbits of Decay”, taken from their upcoming debut album "States of Chaos", which will be out in stores November 19, 2021.
Check out now "Orbits of Decay" below.
