Hear Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes Guest On New Poorstacy Single “Knife Party”
Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes returns with another guest contribution for a single off Poorstacy‘s recently released record “Party At The Cemetery“. The track and music video is named “Knife Party“ and is streaming via YouTube for you below.
Poorstacy will be opening for Bring Me The Horizon and A Day To Remember on their planned European tour together in early 2022. Lorna Shore will also be on that run, here’s the dates:
02/01 Antwerp, BEL – Lotto Arena
02/03 Lyon, FRA – Halle Tony Garnier
02/04 Barcelona, SPA – Sant Jordi Club
02/05 Madrid, SPA – Palacio Vistalegre
02/07 Lisbon, POR – Campo Pequeno
02/09 Toulouse, FRA – Zenith
02/11 Basel, SWI – St. Jakobshalle
02/12 Milan, ITA – Lorenzi District
02/14 Vienna, AUT – Statdhalle
02/15 Budapest, HUN – Budapest Arena
02/16 Prague, CZE – Malasportovini
02/18 Gliwice, OL – Arena Gliwice
02/20 Berlin, GER – Velodrom
02/21 Hamburg, GER – Barclaycard Arena
02/23 Amsterdam, NET – Ziggodome
02/24 Dusseldorf, GER – Mitsubishi Electric Halle
02/25 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyer-Halle
02/27 Munich, GER – Zenith See Less
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Monolord Premiere New Single "I’ll Be Damned"
- Next Article:
Godless Premiere New Song "Orbits of Decay"
0 Comments on "BMTH’s Oli Sykes Guests On New Poorstacy Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.