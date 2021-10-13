Hear Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes Guest On New Poorstacy Single “Knife Party”

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes returns with another guest contribution for a single off Poorstacy‘s recently released record “Party At The Cemetery“. The track and music video is named “Knife Party“ and is streaming via YouTube for you below.

Poorstacy will be opening for Bring Me The Horizon and A Day To Remember on their planned European tour together in early 2022. Lorna Shore will also be on that run, here’s the dates:

02/01 Antwerp, BEL – Lotto Arena

02/03 Lyon, FRA – Halle Tony Garnier

02/04 Barcelona, SPA – Sant Jordi Club

02/05 Madrid, SPA – Palacio Vistalegre

02/07 Lisbon, POR – Campo Pequeno

02/09 Toulouse, FRA – Zenith

02/11 Basel, SWI – St. Jakobshalle

02/12 Milan, ITA – Lorenzi District

02/14 Vienna, AUT – Statdhalle

02/15 Budapest, HUN – Budapest Arena

02/16 Prague, CZE – Malasportovini

02/18 Gliwice, OL – Arena Gliwice

02/20 Berlin, GER – Velodrom

02/21 Hamburg, GER – Barclaycard Arena

02/23 Amsterdam, NET – Ziggodome

02/24 Dusseldorf, GER – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

02/25 Stuttgart, GER – Schleyer-Halle

02/27 Munich, GER – Zenith See Less