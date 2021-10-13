Monolord Premiere New Single “I’ll Be Damned”
Monolord premiere a new track titled “I’ll Be Damned” streaming via YouTube below. That single will appear on their impending new studio full-length “Your Time To Shine“, due out October 29th through Relapse Records.
