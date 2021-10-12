"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Insania Shares New Lyric Video "Solur"

posted Oct 12, 2021 at 7:43 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Sweden’s power metal masters, Insania, return with their fifth album, the aptly titled V (Praeparatus Supervivet), which is their first with Frontiers Music Srl. The album will be released on November 12. Watch a lyric video for the song "Solur" below, and pre-order/save V (Praeparatus Supervivet) here.

After a 14 year hiatus and feeling energized and inspired, Insania are back with a powerful new record full of speedy, soaring tracks in the classic European power metal style with double-bass drums, great hooks, and amazing solos. The band's current lineup consists of Mikko Korsbäck (drums), Tomas Stolt (bass), Niklas Dahlin (guitar), Ola Halén (vocals), Dimitri Keiski (vocals), and Peter Östros (guitar).

