Temperance Reveals New Album "Diamanti" Details; New Music Video "Breaking The Rules Of Heavy Metal" Streaming

After releasing their vibrant fifth studio album, "Viridian," in 2020, Temperance – maestros of modern melodic/symphonic metal – delight their devotees with the persuasive new offering "Diamanti," to be released on November 19, 2021 via Napalm Records. With "Diamanti," the exceptionally skilled Italian outfit once again showcases their extraordinary ability to merge brilliant vocal melodies, hefty power metal guitar riffing, and symphonic soundscapes in perfect harmony – all dressed in modern surroundings. This is an offering that fans of bands like Amaranthe will fall in love with immediately!

The new single, "Breaking The Rules of Heavy Metal," breaks in with full force, telling an epic tale and creating a far-reaching sense of common bond. This absolute anthem showcases the powerful strength and energy of all three vocalists Alessia Scolletti, Michele Guaitoli and Marco Pastorino, providing a taste of the upcoming album.

Michele Guaitoli (vocals, piano) on the new single:

"If there is one thing that makes Temperance unique on the scene, is that we just don’t care about any commercial rule. We write our music for how we like it. We don’t ask ourselves “will this work?” We don’t question our songwriting putting it in relation of the market.

"This attitude is the same that we have when it comes to accepting limits: we don’t accept the idea of having limits. We are here to break the rules. Why just one singer? Let’s have three. Why just a style? Let’s play many. If we want something, we fight for it even if we need to break the rules of a certain scheme. What about heavy metal? Does it have rules? Does it have a scheme? If yes, we’re here to break it."

"Diamanti" was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Epica, Amaranthe), with the cover artwork once again created by Yann Souetre (Ayreon).

Marco Pastorino (vocals, guitar) on the new album:

"With 'Diamanti,' we’ve managed to combine our best qualities and select the best Temperance songs so far. It's not our heaviest album, it's not our fastest work, but surely it's our favourite one so far! We weren't necessarily supposed to record a new album only one year after Viridian, but luckily we made it! In this album you will find our trademarks: the vocal harmonies, the catchy melodies, but also epic stuff, strong arrangements, and long tracks - I am very proud of Diamanti and I am convinced we have written a bombastic album!"

Tracklisting:

1. Pure Life Unfolds

2. Breaking The Rules of Heavy Metal

3. Diamanti

4. Black Is My Heart

5. Litany Of The Northern Lights

6. You Only Live Once

7. I The Loneliness

8. Codebreaker

9. The Night Before The End

10. Fairy Tales For The Stars

11. Let's Get Started

12. Follow Me