Haken To Support Symphony X On North American Tour Dates

New Jersey’s progressive metal masters, Symphony X, will kick off their 25th Anniversary North American tour 2022 on May 10 at Irving Plaza in New York City. The 27-date trek will make stops in Montreal, Chicago, and Portland before concluding in Montclair, NJ on June 12. Today, the band is proud to welcome Haken as direct support and Trope as the openers.

Symphony X's Michael Romeo comments: "After the past year and a half of tours and festivals being canceled, it looks like things are finally moving along and getting back rolling. We are SO looking forward to the upcoming tour and getting back out there playing again! We can't wait and we'll see you all soon!"

Symphony X's Russell Allen states: "The wait is over! We are really looking forward to getting back on the road and sharing the live music experience with all of you. See you on the road my friends!"

General admission tickets for the tour will be available for purchase this Friday, October 15 at 10 AM local time at your preferred ticket outlet.

The tour dates are as follows:

May 10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

May 11 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre

May 12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

May 13 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

May 14 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

May 15 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

May 17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

May 18 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

May 19 - Chicago, IL - Park West

May 20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

May 21 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

May 23 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

May 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

May 27 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre

May 28 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

May 29 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

May 31 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory

June 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater

June 2 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

June 4 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage

June 5 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

June 7 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven At The Masquerade

June 8 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

June 10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

June 11 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

June 12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater