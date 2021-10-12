Haken To Support Symphony X On North American Tour Dates
New Jersey’s progressive metal masters, Symphony X, will kick off their 25th Anniversary North American tour 2022 on May 10 at Irving Plaza in New York City. The 27-date trek will make stops in Montreal, Chicago, and Portland before concluding in Montclair, NJ on June 12. Today, the band is proud to welcome Haken as direct support and Trope as the openers.
Symphony X's Michael Romeo comments: "After the past year and a half of tours and festivals being canceled, it looks like things are finally moving along and getting back rolling. We are SO looking forward to the upcoming tour and getting back out there playing again! We can't wait and we'll see you all soon!"
Symphony X's Russell Allen states: "The wait is over! We are really looking forward to getting back on the road and sharing the live music experience with all of you. See you on the road my friends!"
General admission tickets for the tour will be available for purchase this Friday, October 15 at 10 AM local time at your preferred ticket outlet.
The tour dates are as follows:
May 10 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
May 11 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre
May 12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
May 13 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell
May 14 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
May 15 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
May 17 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
May 18 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
May 19 - Chicago, IL - Park West
May 20 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
May 21 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
May 23 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
May 24 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
May 26 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
May 27 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw Theatre
May 28 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
May 29 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
May 31 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
June 1 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco Theater
June 2 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
June 4 - Austin, TX - Empire Garage
June 5 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
June 7 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven At The Masquerade
June 8 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
June 10 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
June 11 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
June 12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Blood Red Throne Opens The Imperial Congregation
- Next Article:
Temperance Reveals New Album Details
1 Comment on "Haken To Support Symphony X On Tour"
Post your comments and discuss the article below! (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
OH HELL YES. I've been so saddened by Russ' run of injuries and bad luck in the last few years. I cannot wait to see these guys back together!