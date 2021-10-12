Philosophobia Signs With Sensory Records; New Album Details Expected Soon

Sensory Records proudly welcomes progressive metal outfit Philosophobia to the label’s roster, with plans to release the band’s debut album in 2022.

In 2007, longtime friends Andreas Ballnus (Perzonal War) and Alex Landenburg (Kamelot, Cyrha, Mekong Delta) had the idea of creating a prog metal concept album. After recording a few demos, Landenburg joined Annihilator as their touring drummer while Ballnus became the guitarist for former Iron Maiden vocalist Paul Dianno. With both touring around the world for years, unfortunately they had to postpone their prog adventure due to lack of time.

In 2018, Ballnus got in touch with Kristoffer Gildenlöw (ex-Pain Of Salvation, Kayak) for a book project he had written; the two soon became friends and when Kristoffer heard the demos Ballnus and Landenburg had recorded, he was blown away by the quality of the songs, and at that moment Philosophobia was born. Completed by keyboard wizard Tobias Weißgerber and vocalist Domenik Papaemmanouil (Wastefall), the recordings for the band’s debut album began in 2020 against all odds.

Philosophobia recently contacted the Lasers Edge group with their newly completed debut album, the label instantly signing the band for the release of the record through its progressive metal division Sensory Records. The album will see release in the first half of 2022, which will see Kristoffer Gildenlöw‘s return to prog metal since his departure from Pain Of Salvation on stages worldwide.

Watch for news on Philosophobia’s album to be announced in the months ahead.