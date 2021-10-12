Vomit The Soul Posts New Music Video "The Lost Aurea" Online

Italian brutal death metallers Vomit the Soul have unveiled their heavy-hitting new track, "The Lost Aurea," featuring an accompanying music video that includes the band for the first time ever. This is the second single to be released from their new album "Cold," due out on 12th November via Unique Leader.

Watch the video - the first ever by the band - to "The Lost Aurea" below.

On the new single, bassist Stefano Rossi Ciucci comments: "'The Lost Aurea' is the most direct, slamming and groovy song from the new album. It's 100% Vomit the Soul. The pathological and obscure guitar riffing gives the right mood and represents the Apostles working for the macabre ritual, annihilating every rebellion of the wandering souls. In this moment, the Apostles suck their souls to create devoted slaves."

Speaking about the live performance music video that accompanies the track, Stefano continues: "This is our first videoclip ever. We decided to create a raw and visceral live session vibe that represents our mood and attitude! We love to be on stage and we can’t wait to plan out our live sets. A special mention goes to Maurizio Del Piccolo of Moviedel Italia Productions, our videographer. He did an awesome job and it came out really great!"