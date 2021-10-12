Artificial Pathogen Premiere New Single "Madness Blooms"
Glasgow, UK-based seven piece slamming deathcore outfit Artificial Pathogen premiere a new single titled “Madness Blooms”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Credits:
Mixed & Mastered by Alex Sevigny Audio
Video & Animation by Alex Sevigny
Artwork by Daniel Burris
