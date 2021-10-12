Conjureth Premiere New Song "An Occult Mosaic" From Upcoming Debut Album "Majestic Dissolve"

San Diego, California-based death metal band Conjureth premiere a new song entitled “An Occult Mosaic”, taken from their upcoming debut album "Majestic Dissolve", which will be out in stores October 25th, via Memento Mori and Rotted Life.

Check out now "An Occult Mosaic" below.