Man The Mute Premiere New Track & Music Video "Give 'Em Hell" From Upcoming New Album "Songs For Peace, Songs For War"
Man The Mute - the project led by Cesar Soto - premiere a new single and music video titled "Give 'Em Hell". The track is off the forthcoming new album "Songs For Peace, Songs For War", due out in 2022. The clip was directed by Vicente Cordero (Cradle of Filth, 3Teeth, DevilDriver) of Industrialism Films.
Tells Cordero:
"I had the recent honor to direct the newest music video for Cesar Soto's brainchild – Man The Mute, for title track 'Give Em Hell'. Working with Cesar is always such a liberating, focused and expressive experience, and I am humbled to be able to provide visual imagery to go along with his brilliant music that roots deep from within himself.
As we continue Man The Mute's journey, we are exploring new visual expressionistic storytelling of experiences, emotions, and ideas. Cesar provides me his music and context and then allows me to translate them into my creative interpretation, it truly has been such a meaningful and collaborative experience. 'Give Em Hell,' to me, was about being betrayed, stabbed in the back, but also tells a story of redemption – it's about standing up to betrayal and facing it with the same knife that was in your back and paying back the Hell you were dealt."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Man The Mute Premiere New Track & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.