Lucifer Premiere New Song & Music Video "Crucifix (I Burn For You)" From Upcoming New Album "Lucifer IV"
Lucifer are back with another new single and music video by the name of "Crucifix (I Burn For You)", streaming via YouTube below. The track is off the band's forthcoming album "Lucifer IV", due out October 29 via Century Media Records.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Former Soulfly Guitarist Returns To Ill Nino
- Next Article:
Lorelei Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Lucifer Premiere New Song & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.