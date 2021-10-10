Former Soulfly Guitarist Marc Rizzo Returns To Ill Nino
In a recent stream, former Soulfly guitarist Marc Rizzo announced that he has returned to Ill Nino, who he played with from 1998 to 2002. Rizzo featured on their self-titled EP, as well as the albums "Revolution Revolución" and "Confession." In the stream, Rizzo said:
"We will be announcing it soon, but I’m doing some recording for the new Ill Niño record. I’m super-excited; it’s a different band. It’s not the band it was, obviously, from back when I was in the band, in 2002, when I left. A lot of things have changed. It’s great to reconnect with Laz (Pina) and Dave (Chavarri) and work with the new singer Marcos (Leal), who’s an incredible singer.
"We’re going to record this new record. I am going to do a tour with them soon, and we’ll see what the future holds. They’re going to be announcing this very soon, and I’m very excited. Yes, I’m rejoining the band."
