PeelingFlesh Premiere New Single "Candy Coated Corpse/Gaped Up And Ripped Out" From Upcoming New Split "Deformed Through Gluttony"
Oklahoma-based slamming death metal outfit PeelingFlesh premiere their new single titled “Candy Coated Corpse/Gaped Up And Ripped Out”, taken from their upcoming new split "Deformed Through Gluttony", which will be out in stores October 22, 2021 via Vile Tapes Records.
