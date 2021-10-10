Under The Church Premiere New Song "Day of Reckoning" From Upcoming New EP "Total Burial"
Swedish death metal band Under The Church premiere a new song entitled “Day of Reckoning”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Total Burial". Pulverised Records will release the outing on December 3rd, 2021.
Check out now "Day of Reckoning" below.
