Ice Nine Kills Premiere ‘Pet Semetary’-Inspired Music Video “Funeral Derangements”

Ice Nine Kills premiere an official music video for their new single “Funeral Derangements”. It is the fourth and final advance track to arrive from the groups impending new album “The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood”, due out this coming Friday, October 15th.

The ‘Pet Semetary‘-inspired (Stephen King) video features horror star/musician Bill Moseley, Miko Hughes, who played Gage Creed in the 1989 film adaptation of ‘Pet Semetary‘ and Badflower singer/guitarist Josh Katz.

Tells Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas:

“In perhaps the most ironic cameo in recent horror memory, we’ve tapped the amazing Miko Hughes, (Gage from the original Pet Sematary), to play the role of the reckless truck driver. An 18 wheeler, a twisted cat, a scalpel and an evil burial ground all come together in what I’d call our most ambitious homage yet. Dig in…”