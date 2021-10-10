Ice Nine Kills Premiere ‘Pet Semetary’-Inspired Music Video “Funeral Derangements”
Ice Nine Kills premiere an official music video for their new single “Funeral Derangements”. It is the fourth and final advance track to arrive from the groups impending new album “The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood”, due out this coming Friday, October 15th.
The ‘Pet Semetary‘-inspired (Stephen King) video features horror star/musician Bill Moseley, Miko Hughes, who played Gage Creed in the 1989 film adaptation of ‘Pet Semetary‘ and Badflower singer/guitarist Josh Katz.
Tells Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas:
“In perhaps the most ironic cameo in recent horror memory, we’ve tapped the amazing Miko Hughes, (Gage from the original Pet Sematary), to play the role of the reckless truck driver. An 18 wheeler, a twisted cat, a scalpel and an evil burial ground all come together in what I’d call our most ambitious homage yet. Dig in…”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Planetkiller Premiere New Song "Machine Gods"
- Next Article:
Under The Church Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "Ice Nine Kills Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.