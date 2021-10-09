Planetkiller Premiere New Song "Machine Gods" From Upcoming New EP "Fraudulent"
British Columbia, Canada-based slamming deathcore outfit Planetkiller premiere a new song entitled “Machine Gods”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Fraudulent", which will be out in stores this fall.
Check out now "Machine Gods" below.
