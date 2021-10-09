Gloson Premiere New Song & Music Video “Impetus”

Swedish post-metal outfit Gloson premiere their new track and music video "Impetus" streaming for you below. The band signed with Indie Recordings this year and will release their second studio full-length next spring.

Tell the band:

"'Impetus' is about the harsh and overwhelming sensation of nothingness. When the void is so clear that it almost takes the shape of a beast that forces you back into bed, every motion takes a lifetime and every word is a slur. It is about when you get to the point when only pain is real and it's the only thing that makes sense."