Gloson Premiere New Song & Music Video “Impetus”
Swedish post-metal outfit Gloson premiere their new track and music video "Impetus" streaming for you below. The band signed with Indie Recordings this year and will release their second studio full-length next spring.
Tell the band:
"'Impetus' is about the harsh and overwhelming sensation of nothingness. When the void is so clear that it almost takes the shape of a beast that forces you back into bed, every motion takes a lifetime and every word is a slur. It is about when you get to the point when only pain is real and it's the only thing that makes sense."
