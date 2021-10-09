Thoughtcrimes (Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) Premiere New Music Video “Wedlock Waltz”
Thoughtcrimes - featuring former The Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer - premiere a new music video for their track “Wedlock Waltz“.
Comments Rymer:
“Once the tone was set with the first demo, we pushed ourselves to make the most blistering track we could. I remember throwing three mics on my drums and grinding a series of blast beats in odd meters to start. Brian and I would pass each other the guitar until we found the riff. We aimed to keep it high energy and dissonant.”
