Thoughtcrimes (Ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) Premiere New Music Video “Wedlock Waltz”

Thoughtcrimes - featuring former The Dillinger Escape Plan drummer Billy Rymer - premiere a new music video for their track “Wedlock Waltz“.

Comments Rymer:

“Once the tone was set with the first demo, we pushed ourselves to make the most blistering track we could. I remember throwing three mics on my drums and grinding a series of blast beats in odd meters to start. Brian and I would pass each other the guitar until we found the riff. We aimed to keep it high energy and dissonant.”