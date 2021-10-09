Born Of Osiris’ Cameron Losch Premieres Debut Single “Requiem Aeternam” From His New Side Project Unsolicited
Born Of Osiris drummer Cameron Losch premieres a playthrough video of his new side project's - Unsolicited - first single. The track is titled “Requiem Aeternam“ and streaming via YouTube for you below.
Says Losch:
“Grab your favorite bag of Doritos and prepare for the first chapter of Unsolicited. ‘Requiem Aeternam‘ is one of many tracks from my upcoming full length solo album. A portion of the Unsolicited merch proceeds will be donated to MUSICARES Foundation. If you’d like to donate to them directly then click the second link below. Thanks for watching!”
