Exclusive
Darkened Folk Metal Siren's Rain Premier Their First Album Exclusively On Metalunderground
A dark fantastical air and exploration of folklore emanates from Rise Forth, the new album by Sirens Rain. Founded in 2014 by William Beritich and Rena Hellzinger, Sirens Rain deliver heavy riffs, haunting vocals and ethereal melodies using a vast array of traditional folk instruments. The new record follows the EPs Nightmares from the Abyss (2019) and Beneath the Narrors (2016, re-released 2018).
Rise Forth is the first full-length album from folk metalers Siren's Rain, a follow up To Beneath the Narrows (2018) and Nightmares from the Abyss (2019). Rising from the chaos of the pandemic, Rise Forth is a culmination of three year's worth of songs. This work revisits the harp and mandolin from the first EP and introduces the nyckelharpa to the band's instrumentation. This album delves into the themes of abandonment, betrayal, hope, despair and resilience. Heavier, faster and galloping, Rise Forth showcases the band's musical growth and exploration of the barriers of aggression.
Check it out here!
You can connect with the band via their socials here:
