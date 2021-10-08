Sorcerer Uploads Cover Of Black Sabbath Song "When Death Calls"

Today (October 8th), Swedish epic doom band Sorcerer have released a new cover single - their tribute version of Black Sabbath's "When Death Calls" - through Metal Blade Records! Watch the video for this cover song below.

According to Sorcerer guitarist Peter Hallgren, "Black Sabbath is an endless source of inspiration for writing good music in whatever style of hard rock and metal." Additionally, singer Anders Engberg says: "You can hear it in the early Sorcerer songs, that we are a lot about Black Sabbath. Maybe we tend to mix in the more melodic parts - more like the Dio and Tony Martin era albums - in the music we make today. For me 'When Death Calls' is one of the strongest songs I think they have written. A really doomy song, which in my opinion sounds a lot like the music we create in Sorcerer. After having a blast recording 'Gates of Babylon', we decided to give covering another spin. 'When Death Calls' was unanimously chosen as the track to go for!"