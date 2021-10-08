"some music was meant to stay underground..."

posted Oct 8, 2021

The wait is over. Norway's masters of death metal Blood Red Throne have released their long awaited 10th album, "Imperial Congregation," today via Nuclear Blast. The band celebrates the record's arrival with the debut of a music video for their latest single, "Transparent Existence." Check out the video and pick up your copy of "Imperial Congregation" now!

