Blood Red Throne Releases New Music Video "Transparent Existence"
The wait is over. Norway's masters of death metal Blood Red Throne have released their long awaited 10th album, "Imperial Congregation," today via Nuclear Blast. The band celebrates the record's arrival with the debut of a music video for their latest single, "Transparent Existence." Check out the video and pick up your copy of "Imperial Congregation" now!
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Sumo Cyco Posts "Sun Eater" Video Online
- Next Article:
Sorcerer Uploads Black Sabbath Cover
0 Comments on "Blood Red Throne Releases New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.