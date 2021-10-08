Cabal Signs With Nuclear Blast Records; Announces "Never Say Die" Tour Dates

Finally, two blazing forces of metal unite to let darkness descend over the world: Worldwide leading metal label Nuclear Blast is insanely stoked to announce the signing of Danish legends to be Cabal. The six piece from Copenhagen are down to conquer the business with their visceral and doom-laden atmosphere, strapped up with a mixture of extreme metal, hardcore and djent. Be prepared for this lethal combination to blow up your world.

Cabal states:

"We are beyond ecstatic and proud that Cabal is now a part of the Nuclear Blast family.

A lot of the bands that we grew up listening to and idolising were signed to Nuclear Blast, so joining the roster ourselves feels quite surreal, in the best way possible way, for a bunch of fanboys like ourselves. Having the opportunity to work with such an incredible team is truly a dream come true for us.

"This is a new and exciting chapter for Cabal. We can’t wait to release our best material yet with Nuclear Blast Records, and we’re ready to take our musical careers to the next level."

Jens Prüter, Nuclear Blast European Head Of A&R, adds:

"We are very proud to welcome CABAL to NB. Next to MØL, they are one of the most interesting Danish bands pushing the genre boundaries of extreme metal. I first saw the band in January 2018 at the 'When Copenhell Freezes Over' event, when it was actually really freezing cold outside and they set the venue on fire with an intense soundtrack to the apocalypse. Since then, they continued to tour all over the world, from Japan to North America and became an unstoppable force of a new generation for Metal. It’s no surprise that Matt Heafy (Trivium) also took notice and joined them as a guest vocalist on their last album. The next chapters will continue to be surprising. Special thanks to their manager Mirza Radonjica and Jeppe Nissen from Copenhell for introducing me to the band!"

And Cabal immediately step up to the plate: Ready to demonstrate their live power as soon as possible, the band will join the legendary "Never Say Die Tour" together with Nasty, Within Destruction, Distant, Dagger Threat and Lifesick. Starting in Hamburg, the band will roam ten different cities in Germany and Switzerland.

Find the full tour dates below:

16.11.2021 DE Hamburg Gruenspan

17.11.2021 DE Berlin SO36

18.11.2021 DE Bochum Matrix

19.11.2021 DE Wiesbaden Schlachthof

20.11.2021 CH Zürich Dynamo

22.11.2021 DE Lindau Vaudeville

23.11.2021 DE Munich Backstage

25.11.2021 DE Nuremberg Hirsch

26.11.2021 DE Leipzig Felsenkeller

27.11.2021 DE Hanover Faust