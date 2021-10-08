Marduk Announces European Tour Dates With Valkyrja And Doodswens
Band Photo: Marduk (?)
Swedish black metal trailblazers, Marduk, are about to embark on their upcoming European tour, which will celebrate the band's 30th anniversary.
Originally forming in 1990, the band's debut studio album, "Dark Endless" was released in the summer of '92. Led by founding guitarist Morgan Håkansson, the band remains one of the most contentious and revered names in black metal and continues touring on the strength of their fourteenth studio LP, "Viktoria."
The upcoming 30th Anniversary tour begins on October 28 in Lodz, Poland. Special guests on the tour include Valkyrja and Doodswens. A complete list of dates can be found below:
October 28 - Lodz, Poland - Magnetofon
October 29 - Poznan, Poland - Poznan U Bazyla
October 30 - Gdansk, Poland - B90
October 31 - Bydgoszcz, Poland - Fabrykalloyda
November 2 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo House
November 3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
November 4 - Weiner, Germany - Live Music Hall
November 5 - Orbe, Switzerland - Lepuisoir
November 6 - Wetzikon/Zurich, Switzerland - Hall of Fame
November 8 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live
November 9 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol
November 10 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda
November 11 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place
November 12 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club
November 13 - Rome, Italy - Traffic
November 14 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver
November 16 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013
November 17 - Njmegen, Netherlands - Doornrrosje
November 18 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropole
November 19 - Essen, Germany - Turock
November 20 - Bad Oeynhausen, Germany - Druckerei
November 22 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room
November 23 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randall
November 24 - Budapest, Hungary - Blue Hell
November 25 - Bielsko Biala, Poland - Rude Boy
November 26 - Kraków, Poland - Hol
November 27 - Warszawa, Poland - Progresja
