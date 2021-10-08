Marduk Announces European Tour Dates With Valkyrja And Doodswens

Band Photo: Marduk (?)

Swedish black metal trailblazers, Marduk, are about to embark on their upcoming European tour, which will celebrate the band's 30th anniversary.

Originally forming in 1990, the band's debut studio album, "Dark Endless" was released in the summer of '92. Led by founding guitarist Morgan Håkansson, the band remains one of the most contentious and revered names in black metal and continues touring on the strength of their fourteenth studio LP, "Viktoria."

The upcoming 30th Anniversary tour begins on October 28 in Lodz, Poland. Special guests on the tour include Valkyrja and Doodswens. A complete list of dates can be found below:

October 28 - Lodz, Poland - Magnetofon

October 29 - Poznan, Poland - Poznan U Bazyla

October 30 - Gdansk, Poland - B90

October 31 - Bydgoszcz, Poland - Fabrykalloyda

November 2 - Berlin, Germany - Orwo House

November 3 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

November 4 - Weiner, Germany - Live Music Hall

November 5 - Orbe, Switzerland - Lepuisoir

November 6 - Wetzikon/Zurich, Switzerland - Hall of Fame

November 8 - Bilbao, Spain - Stage Live

November 9 - Madrid, Spain - Caracol

November 10 - Barcelona, Spain - Boveda

November 11 - Montpellier, France - Secret Place

November 12 - Milan, Italy - Slaughter Club

November 13 - Rome, Italy - Traffic

November 14 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver

November 16 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

November 17 - Njmegen, Netherlands - Doornrrosje

November 18 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropole

November 19 - Essen, Germany - Turock

November 20 - Bad Oeynhausen, Germany - Druckerei

November 22 - Wien, Austria - Viper Room

November 23 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randall

November 24 - Budapest, Hungary - Blue Hell

November 25 - Bielsko Biala, Poland - Rude Boy

November 26 - Kraków, Poland - Hol

November 27 - Warszawa, Poland - Progresja