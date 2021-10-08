Vardis Shares New Lyric Video "Out Of The Way"

NWOBHM veterans Vardis has released a new digital single and lyric video for the song "Out Of The Way" taken from their upcoming live album "100M.P.H.@100CLUB." You can check it out below. The album will be released on November 26, 2021 through SPV/Steamhammer.

In the 1970s Vardis‘ relentless touring of the working mens clubs of Northern England took them to support slots with Hawkwind, Slade, Motörhead and Saxon, emerging with a reputation for a unique heavy rock attack and high energy technical brilliance. On November 1st 1980 Vardis‘ live debut LP "100 M.P.H." entered UK Album Charts at #52 and instantly became a foundational record of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. The power trio‘s fusion of fast punk rhythms, relentless heavy riffs and blistering blues rock solos echoes through Metallica‘s 1983 "Kill ’Em All" and Megadeth‘s 1985 "Killing Is My Business ... and Business Is Good!," and became an old school Heavy Metal classic.

Four studio albums, three compilations and seven singles later, SPV/Steamhammer present to you the Vardis live experience on record for the first time since 1980: ‚ "100 M.P.H.@100 Club." A double live album recorded on March 13th 2020, the 40th anniversary of 100 M.P.H., this blistering two hour set includes every track from an album that led the way for Thrash, performed up close and personal by Steve Zodiac (Guitar, Vocals), Joe Clancy (Drums) and Roly Bailey (Bass) in London‘s legendary 100 Club.