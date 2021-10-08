Stabbing Premiere New Song "Splatter Pit" From Upcoming New Album "Ravenous Psychotic Onslaught"

Texas brutal death metal band Stabbing premiere a new song entitled “Splatter Pit”, taken from their upcoming new album "Ravenous Psychotic Onslaught", which will be out in stores December 10, 2021 via Comatose Music.

Check out now "Splatter Pit" below.