Illyrian Premiere New Song & Lyric Video "Age of Chaos" From Upcoming New EP "Aegis"
Calgary, Canada-based thrashing death metal band Illyrian premiere a new song and lyric video named “Age of Chaos”, taken from their upcoming new EP "Aegis", which will will be released on October 15th.
Check out now "Age of Chaos" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
SpiritWorld Premiere New Music Video
- Next Article:
Stabbing Premiere New Song "Splatter Pit"
0 Comments on "Illyrian Premiere New Song & Lyric Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.