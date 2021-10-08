The Browning Premiere Title Track For New Album “End Of Existence”

A new studio full-length titled “End Of Existence” from The Browning has been scheduled for a December 03rd release date by Spinefarm Records. The title track and a lyric video for it has premiered online streaming via YouTube below:

Comments Johnny McBee:

“To me, the music sounded doomy, dystopian, and apocalyptic. The Browning has always had that tone, but it’s even more prevalent now. Early on, I knew I was going to write the heaviest Browning body of work there was. I needed a theme to fit the heaviness and darkness of the music though. Since I was really happy in my personal life, it had to have a fictional plot. For me, this was about creating a universe.”

“End Of Existence” track list:

01 – “End Of Existence”

02 – “Destroyer”

03 – “Anticendency”

04 – “Gott ist Tot”

05 – “Torment”

06 – “Cataclysm”

07 – “Rage”

08 – “Chaos Reigns”

09 – “No Man Can Become A God”

10 – “Death Warp”

11 – “Prophecy”

12 – “Fearless”