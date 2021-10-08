The Browning Premiere Title Track For New Album “End Of Existence”
A new studio full-length titled “End Of Existence” from The Browning has been scheduled for a December 03rd release date by Spinefarm Records. The title track and a lyric video for it has premiered online streaming via YouTube below:
Comments Johnny McBee:
“To me, the music sounded doomy, dystopian, and apocalyptic. The Browning has always had that tone, but it’s even more prevalent now. Early on, I knew I was going to write the heaviest Browning body of work there was. I needed a theme to fit the heaviness and darkness of the music though. Since I was really happy in my personal life, it had to have a fictional plot. For me, this was about creating a universe.”
“End Of Existence” track list:
01 – “End Of Existence”
02 – “Destroyer”
03 – “Anticendency”
04 – “Gott ist Tot”
05 – “Torment”
06 – “Cataclysm”
07 – “Rage”
08 – “Chaos Reigns”
09 – “No Man Can Become A God”
10 – “Death Warp”
11 – “Prophecy”
12 – “Fearless”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Yoth Iria Introduces New Guitarist
- Next Article:
SpiritWorld Premiere New Music Video
0 Comments on "The Browning Premiere New Song “End Of Existence”"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.