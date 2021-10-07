Yoth Iria Introduces New Guitarist Giannis "Jonkal" Kalamatas

Greek black metal outfit Yoth Iria, featuring Necromantia's, The Magus on vocals and former Rotting Christ bassist Jim Mutilator, has announced the addition of guitarist Giannis "Jonkal" Kalamatas to their ranks. Jonkal is the guitarist in his eponymous band, as well as Slitherum, where he also plays bass and keyboards and is a former live guitarist for Rotting Christ.

Yoth Iria released their acclaimed debut album, "As The Flame Withers" early this year through Pagan Records. For more information about Yoth Iria, you can check out Metal Underground's recent interview with The Magus below.