Epica Posts New Live Video "The Skeleton Key" Online

"17 months without playing. 17 months without doing what we love most..." - while being struck by the same fate as every other band on this planet, Epica seized the chance to create a massive concept for a streaming event that should go down in the books as one of the most ambitious shows in the era of the pandemic. With "Omega Alive", Epica played the show of your wildest dreams, brought to life by 75 artists and crew members - think Marvel meeting Cirque de Soleil in a Tim Burton universe!

Soon to be available on various audiovisual formats on December 3rd, "Omega Alive" is more than just a live performance from the Dutch symphonic metal titans, and contains spectacular pyro effects, rain on stage, dancers, choirs and actors, as you can witness in the band's second live video from the show. Watch "The Skeleton Key" off their latest studio opus "Omega" being performed live for the first time ever below.