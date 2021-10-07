Epica Posts New Live Video "The Skeleton Key" Online
"17 months without playing. 17 months without doing what we love most..." - while being struck by the same fate as every other band on this planet, Epica seized the chance to create a massive concept for a streaming event that should go down in the books as one of the most ambitious shows in the era of the pandemic. With "Omega Alive", Epica played the show of your wildest dreams, brought to life by 75 artists and crew members - think Marvel meeting Cirque de Soleil in a Tim Burton universe!
Soon to be available on various audiovisual formats on December 3rd, "Omega Alive" is more than just a live performance from the Dutch symphonic metal titans, and contains spectacular pyro effects, rain on stage, dancers, choirs and actors, as you can witness in the band's second live video from the show. Watch "The Skeleton Key" off their latest studio opus "Omega" being performed live for the first time ever below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Vexed To Embark On UK Tour In January
- Next Article:
Yoth Iria Introduces New Guitarist
0 Comments on "Epica Posts New Live Video Online"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.