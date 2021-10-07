Vexed To Embark On Tour Of The United Kingdom In January

Finally, it's happening. Vexed will be taking the songs from their 2021 album Culling Culture out on the road and across the UK.

Next year will see the Hertfordshire four-piece dominate venues by performing their unforgivingly brutal alt-metal across the country. Speaking about the tour, the band say: "Our UK headline tour will be liberating for us and our debut album, 'Culling Culture.' Bringing these songs to the stage is where they truly belong and need to be heard. It’s been 2 long years since our last tour, which means we’ve had a lot of time to simmer and now we’re at boiling point."

Earlier this year Vexed's debut album "Culling Culture" was released to rapturous acclaim. Combining aggressive groove, contemporary street swagger, and threads of progressive atmosphere, the band tap into what makes the new wave of metal so visceral and intriguing. Vexed provide big guitar solos, technically wondrous instrument playing, and the intensely ripping roar of vocalist Megan Targett. All of this is accompanied by fantastic lyrics and vocals that reflect on post-modern society, and in particular the rise of cancel culture and the world's latest social phenomena of public ostracism.

Presale tickets are available now from here and they will go on general sale tomorrow.

The tour dates are as follows:

January 19 - Birmingham, Dead Wax

January 20 - Bristol, The Exchange

January 21 - London, The Black Heart

January 22 - Manchester, Satans Hollow

January 23 - Glasgow, Cathouse