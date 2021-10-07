Khemmis Streaming Decibel Flexi Single "Sigil"

Doomed heavy metal outfit Khemmis have partnered with Decibel Magazine today, to reveal a stream of a new single titled "Sigil." The crushing b-side was previously only available as part of Decibel's Flexi Series that accompanies the magazine's current November issue #205. Listen now!

Commenting on the track guitarist/vocalist Ben Hutcherson states,

"'Sigil' is a d-beat-driven rager that we wrote and recorded during the Deceiver sessions with Dave Otero. It combines hallmarks of the “Khemmis sound” - harmonized riffs, pounding drums, and soaring vocal melodies punctuated with vicious screams - with a decidedly bleaker, more aggressive approach to our signature style of doomed heavy metal. When Decibel approached us about contributing a new song to their Flexi series, we knew that Sigil was the perfect candidate and that it required a powerful visual companion piece. Enter our friend Daniel Warren Johnson (Murder Falcon, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth) whose monochromatic illustration of otherworldly horror perfectly captured the apocalyptic heart of the song."

You can hear the song by heading to the Decibel website.